Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 46.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 126.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 53.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $67.26. 3,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,465. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.