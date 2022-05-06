Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.62

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and traded as low as $29.22. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 39,806 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.11.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.