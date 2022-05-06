GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 1,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter worth about $599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

