GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 1,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 58,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on GHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research in the third quarter worth about $599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
