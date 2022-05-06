Ghe LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ghe LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.7% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.78. 2,962,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.48. The company has a market cap of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.