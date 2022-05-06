Ghe LLC Invests $332,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 27,023,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,286,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

