Ghe LLC Invests $852,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ghe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $90.42. 271,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,402. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.29. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

