Ghe LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ghe LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 70.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 665,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

