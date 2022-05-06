Ghe LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ghe LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $124.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

