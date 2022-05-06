Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 857,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.