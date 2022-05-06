Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,828. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.