Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,828. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

