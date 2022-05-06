Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.73. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

