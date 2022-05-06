Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 418,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%.

GLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after buying an additional 206,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 47,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glatfelter by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 47,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Glatfelter by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glatfelter by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glatfelter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.