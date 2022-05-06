Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Down 12.5%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 124,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 242,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

