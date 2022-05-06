Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

GBT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 276,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 223.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 117,734 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.