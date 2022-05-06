Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Down 10.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.8% during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $71.00. The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 8,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 864,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

