Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.19

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 8287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after buying an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
