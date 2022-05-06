Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.19

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 8287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after buying an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

