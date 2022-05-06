Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.28. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

