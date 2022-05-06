Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

NYSE:GIC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 79,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.67. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,223,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

