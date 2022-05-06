Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $905.00 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

