Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Mizuho

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Global Payments stock opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

