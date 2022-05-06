Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.87. 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X China Innovation ETF by 1,247.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

