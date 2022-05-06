Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 2.45% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 300,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after buying an additional 170,688 shares during the period.

Get Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMBD stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.