Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 23,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

