Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 4,026,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Globalstar by 629.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Globalstar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Globalstar by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $115,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

