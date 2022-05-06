Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $202.50

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $202.50 and last traded at $216.14, with a volume of 447647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Globant by 20,517.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 283,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

