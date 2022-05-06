GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) PT Lowered to 295.00

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 370.00 to 295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.67.

Shares of GNNDY stock traded down $11.22 on Friday, hitting $100.88. 6,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $97.26 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

