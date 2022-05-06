GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 7,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,343.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 559,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

