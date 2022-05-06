Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 16057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of C$5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.
Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)
Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
