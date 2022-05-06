Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $587,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 153.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 236,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

