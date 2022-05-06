Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

