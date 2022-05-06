Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of GT stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,751. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.88. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

