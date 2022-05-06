Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.00

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,430.00 price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.