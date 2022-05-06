Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.5-202.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.53-6.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,776. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

