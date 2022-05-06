Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$109.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

GRT.UN stock traded down C$2.71 on Friday, reaching C$86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,687. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$97.66. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$78.69 and a 12-month high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

