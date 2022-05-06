Graphic Packaging (GPK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK):

4/29/2022 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

4/27/2022 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

4/25/2022 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.50 to $25.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

4/8/2022 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00.

4/6/2022 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

