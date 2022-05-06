Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

GTN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 829,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,663. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

