Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 107,275 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 329,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

