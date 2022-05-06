Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.25.

ORLY stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $600.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,480. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

