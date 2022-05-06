Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.37 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,527.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

