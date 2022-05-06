Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,778 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.28. 57,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,244. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

