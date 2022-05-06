Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Rambus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,482. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Rambus Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.