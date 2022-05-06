Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 8,888 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

HSIC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.39. 6,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,359. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

