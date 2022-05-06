Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,565,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MaxLinear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,951. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.