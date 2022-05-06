Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 546,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

