Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 36,331 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of New Residential Investment worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,633. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

