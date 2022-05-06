Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Travel + Leisure worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $53.01. 5,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

