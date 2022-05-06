Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,953,970 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.
The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
