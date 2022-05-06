Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,953,970 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a market cap of $94.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 4,269,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 425,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

