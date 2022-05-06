Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $45.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 1,009,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

