Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.
About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTII)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.