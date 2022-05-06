Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

