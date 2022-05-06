Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok Acquires 3,691 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,828.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GHL opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $230.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 33.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

